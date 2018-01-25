Fashion designers showed their spring 2018 couture collections in Paris this week, delivering on all the glitz and extravagance we expect from these shows.

Clare Waight Keller, who took over at Givenchy last year, turned out her first couture collection for the label and, simply put, it was stunning. From the rainbow ruffles to the feathered details to the sequins and beautifully tailored separates, Waight Keller made it clear that the future of Givenchy looks bright.

Speaking of debuts, Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, appeared in her first couture show ― and at Chanel, no less. Karl Lagerfeld displayed his latest collection for the French fashion house with a garden party-themed presentation, and true to Chanel form, we got tweed, feathers and plenty of pink.

Other highlights included the Elie Saab show, which saw models walk down the runway in heavily embellished princess-like gowns, and the Giambattista Valli presentation, which offered more ruffles than we ever knew we needed. Oh, and model Coco Rocha appeared with her adorable daughter for Jean Paul Gaultier.

You can see some of the most stunning moments from the couture shows below: