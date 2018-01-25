STYLE & BEAUTY
01/25/2018 01:00 pm ET

Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018, As Seen In 32 Stunning Photos

You'll want it all.

By Julia Brucculieri

Fashion designers showed their spring 2018 couture collections in Paris this week, delivering on all the glitz and extravagance we expect from these shows. 

Clare Waight Keller, who took over at Givenchy last year, turned out her first couture collection for the label and, simply put, it was stunning. From the rainbow ruffles to the feathered details to the sequins and beautifully tailored separates, Waight Keller made it clear that the future of Givenchy looks bright. 

Speaking of debuts, Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, appeared in her first couture show ― and at Chanel, no less. Karl Lagerfeld displayed his latest collection for the French fashion house with a garden party-themed presentation, and true to Chanel form, we got tweed, feathers and plenty of pink. 

Other highlights included the Elie Saab show, which saw models walk down the runway in heavily embellished princess-like gowns, and the Giambattista Valli presentation, which offered more ruffles than we ever knew we needed. Oh, and model Coco Rocha appeared with her adorable daughter for Jean Paul Gaultier. 

You can see some of the most stunning moments from the couture shows below:

  • 1 Givenchy
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 2 Zuhair Murad
    BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images
  • 3 Givenchy
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 4 Chanel
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 5 Valentino
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • 6 Elie Saab
    Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
  • 7 Elie Saab
    Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
  • 8 Viktor & Rolf
    FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images
  • 9 Valentino
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • 10 Jean Paul Gaultier
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • 11 Chanel
    Catwalking via Getty Images
  • 12 Yanina Couture
    Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
  • 13 Georges Chakra
    Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
  • 14 Givenchy
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • 15 Christian Dior
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 16 Alexis Mabille
    Richard Bord via Getty Images
  • 17 Zuhair Murad
    Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
  • 18 Alexis Mabille
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 19 Christian Dior
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 20 Zuhair Murad
    BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images
  • 21 Givenchy
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • 22 Chanel
    Catwalking via Getty Images
  • 23 Dany Atrache
    Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
  • 24 Schiaparelli
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 25 Stephane Rolland
    Getty Images
  • 26 Georges Hobeika
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 27 Schiaparelli
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 28 Giambattista Valli
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 29 Giambattista Valli
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 30 Georges Hobeika
    ALAIN JOCARD via Getty Images

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Emmys 2017 Red Carpet
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Paris Fashion Designers Fashion Events Paris Fashion Week
Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018, As Seen In 32 Stunning Photos

CONVERSATIONS