Pro-Trump CNN Commentator Claims 'Fake News,' Bias After Contract Expires

A pro-Trump CNN commentator has cut ties with the cable news network and accused it of bias and “fake news.”

Paris Dennard, who had been suspended from CNN since August over sexual harassment allegations he faced while working at Arizona State University in 2014, won’t return to the network after his one-year contract expired in November, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Paris Dennard’s contract with CNN has expired and he is no longer with the network,” a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost in an email.

Dennard, in a column for Breitbart published Monday night, slammed CNN on his way out, along with The Washington Post, for looking into his firing from Arizona State University, where he allegedly made sexually explicit comments and gestures toward women. Dennard wrote that he is the victim of a “political hit job” because he’s a black, Republican supporter of President Donald Trump:

CNN’s own ‘investigation’ could not substantiate the Post‘s claims. But what was even more egregious than the Post‘s behavior was CNN’s blatantly disparate treatment of their only paid black, Republican, Trump-supporting political commentator — compared to a host of others who have never been immediately suspended and denied an opportunity to be booked on their network.

Dennard complained CNN suspended him two days after Trump praised him as “wonderful” on Twitter for a fiery on-air smackdown with network analyst Phillip Mudd.

Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED? @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

Dennard alleged the presidential praise put him in the crosshairs of “a coordinated attempt by faceless adversaries to destroy me personally and professionally.”

“I will not be silenced, no matter what CNN, the Washington Post, or any other fake news story tries to imply through their own prejudiced actions,” he declared in his Breitbart column.