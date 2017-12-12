Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over That Iconic Britney Spears Photo

Let’s take a trip back to 2006, when Paris Hilton was “hot,” Lindsay Lohan was still trying and Britney Spears was flirting with disaster.

The three women, dubbed “The Holy Trinity,” were photographed together on a night out ― and the photos became forever enshrined in peak 2000s glory when one member stepped out of the car sans underwear.

Each one went her own way over the years, and their friendships waned, but Hilton still has a soft spot for the good old days.

The socialite, whose Twitter is basically just a meme account at this point, commemorated the 11th anniversary of “the first coming of the Holy Trinity” in November.

11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity! pic.twitter.com/dxGwTLnFDv — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 27, 2017

But it turns out, we were only getting half the story. In an interview with MTV Australia shared on Sunday, Hilton revealed that Lohan actually crashed her night out with Spears.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Hilton said. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”

While Lohan defended Hilton against the paparazzi that night (“I’ve known her since I was 15. Stop making us hate each other”), the two have been feuding partners for years. They’ve traded barbs in the press, throwing digs at each other’s less-than-proud moments, such as sex tapes, rehab, jail time, etc.

But things were looking up when Lohan seemingly extended an olive branch, inviting Hilton, Spears and ― twist ― Beyoncé to her birthday party in Mykonos.