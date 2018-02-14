Injuries Reported After Shooting At Florida High School

A South Florida high school is on lockdown following reports of a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, was placed on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to initial reports.

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida file out with their hands up amid reports of a shooting at the school. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/bSxMoDVW9t — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

In a statement to HuffPost, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies are responding to the scene and that there are reports of victims. The shooter is still at large, according to police.

Miami station WSVN has reported that there may be as many as 20 people injured.

Coral Springs Police tweeted that teachers and students should barricade themselves inside “until police reach you.”

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

An unidentified student, speaking to WSVN, said they evacuated into a field after hearing a fire alarm go off. He added that he heard gunfire but didn’t think it was real.

“I didn’t think that it was actual gunfire. I thought that it was just kids popping balloons because it’s Valentine’s Day,” he said.

A female student, speaking to CBS Miami, said her drama teacher instructed them to hide in a closet after they heard gunshots. A number of students remain hiding in the closet, crying and without information about the shooter, the news outlet reported.

UPDATE: At least 20 reported injured in Florida high school shooting. More details, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. https://t.co/K5kjQUrYZc pic.twitter.com/67lxNmbHZY — WPXI (@WPXI) February 14, 2018

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told MSNBC that officials are still working to secure the building.

“As you can imagine, our first responders are extremely busy doing their job now, so we have received very little firsthand information and have tried to stay back and allow them to their jobs,” Hunschofsky said.

“A tragedy can happen anywhere, anytime,” she added.

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the situation and the White House is monitoring it, a press secretary said.