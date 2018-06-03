Seniors Killed In Parkland School Shooting Honored At Graduation

Four months after 17 lives were taken in a shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school, the graduating class took the stage to celebrate their academic accomplishments and mourn those who should still be with them.

On Sunday, diplomas were presented to the families of seniors Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Dworet, 17, was the captain of the high school’s swim team and dreamed of one day competing in the Olympics. He planned on attending the University of Indianapolis and joining its swim team after graduating this month.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images A graduate walks as seniors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school attend their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Oliver, 17, had talked about pursuing a career in marketing after graduating, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

His mother, Patricia Oliver, accepted his diploma on Sunday while wearing a yellow shirt that read, “This should be my son.” His father, Manuel Oliver, was seen wearing a black shirt that read, “We demand a change.”

The parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the students slain in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in February, walk on stage during graduation to accept his diploma.



Four posthumous diplomas were handed out at the ceremony. https://t.co/TW6fykfwrg pic.twitter.com/gd86yEKPtN — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2018

Pollack, 18, had spoken of becoming a lawyer and was planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Her father, Andrew Pollack, told the Sun-Sentinel that he was too heartbroken to attend her graduation. He tweeted out a photo of him and his daughter on Sunday morning along with a link to a nonprofit he founded that aims to increase school safety measures.

Today my baby should be walking across the stage to receive her high school diploma. Instead her brother @PollackHunter is receiving it on her behalf because she was killed.



Please visit https://t.co/bwNJd0WPNw to help prevent more families from feeling the pain I feel. #FixIt pic.twitter.com/IvWuLu6fdZ — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) June 3, 2018

“Today my baby should be walking across the stage to receive her high school diploma. Instead her brother [Hunter Pollack] is receiving it on her behalf because she was killed,” he tweeted.

Meadow Pollack’s brother, in his own tweet, described the graduation as “the day my sister has been waiting for.”

Today, Is the day my sister has been waiting for. Graduation where she would’ve been getting her diploma and be on her way to attend college. This is a sad day, as I will be walking stage to get her diploma for her. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 3, 2018

Schentrup, who at 16 was the youngest of the four seniors killed, had hoped to pursue a career as a biomedical researcher after graduating. Her mother, April Schentrup, declined to attend the ceremony, tweeting that “it is too painful to celebrate [without] Carmen.”

“I am proud of Carmen’s friends & classmates on their accomplishments,” she added on Twitter. “They’ve overcome so much. I know they will [continue] to make positive changes.”

My 💙 is with the MSD C/O 2018 today. 🎓



For me, it is too painful to celebrate w/o Carmen. But I am proud of Carmen’s friends & classmates on their accomplishments. They’ve overcome so much. I know they will cont to make positive changes.



Carmen’s senior photo w/ cap & gown. pic.twitter.com/L808KwGNc0 — April Schentrup (@AprilSchentrup) June 3, 2018

Two other students in the graduating class who died before this year, one of illness and the other by suicide, were also remembered during the ceremony, NBC News reported.

Seniors attending the big event wore mementos in their graduation attire that reflected their ongoing campaign to end gun violence and memorialize the victims. “MSD Strong” was also emblazoned down their graduation stoles.

Prominent anti-gun activist David Hogg, who was among those graduating on Sunday, shared a photo of an orange $1.05 price tag being used as a tassel.

During the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., in March, Hogg said the price tag represented the amount that each Florida student’s life is worth to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). That amount was calculated from the $3.3 million that the National Rifle Association has donated to Rubio’s campaign, divided by the 3.1 million public and private students across the state.

The color orange has been used to symbolize the protests against gun violence. Later in the day, Hogg retweeted a message from the anti-gun-violence group Moms Demand Action that encouraged others to wear orange for “the communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence in America.”

Adding a healthy dose of laughter to the ceremony’s mix, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon gave a surprise commencement speech to the graduating class.

Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future - you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent pic.twitter.com/czvZwezKSt — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 3, 2018