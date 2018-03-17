Parkland Shooting Survivor Calls Out Lawmakers In Chilling NRA-Style Ad

Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg uses propaganda tactics usually deployed by the National Rifle Association to call out lawmakers in a new ad.
“What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?” the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student asks in the commercial, which is reminiscent of those produced by the gun rights lobbying association.
“What if we all voted and said this is not OK?” Hogg adds in the above clip, which he shared to Twitter on Friday.
Hogg, who earlier this month said President Donald Trump needed to “listen to the screams of the children” about gun control, ends the video by promoting the upcoming “March For Our Lives” in Washington, D.C. on Mar. 24.