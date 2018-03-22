Fed-Up Parkland Students Featured On Time Magazine Cover

“Enough,” reads the headline, superimposed over the crossed arms of Parkland senior Emma González — now a recognizable face in the fight for gun control, thanks in part to an impassioned speech in the days after the shooting and her trademark buzz-cut hair.

Time Parkland students and March for Our Lives organizers Jaclyn Corin (L), Alex Wind, Emma González, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg.

The cover also features her outspoken fellow students, Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg.

The five students have publicly demanded that lawmakers make policy changes to keep schools safe since a gunman armed with an assault-style rifle attacked their South Florida high school Feb. 14.

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

Last week, their efforts inspired students across the nation to walk out of their classrooms to protest gun violence. Students at many schools observed 17 minutes of silence to honor the 17 people who were killed in the Parkland shooting.

“Over the past month, these students have become the central organizers of what may turn out to be the most powerful grassroots gun-reform movement in nearly two decades.” wrote Time’s Charlotte Alter for the magazine’s cover story. “For much of the rest of the country, numbed and depressed by repeated mass shootings, the question has become, Can these kids actually do it?”