Parkland Suspect’s Brother Jailed On Parole Violation Charge

The younger brother of the accused Parkland, Florida, mass shooter has been jailed on charges he violated the terms of his probation.

Zachary Cruz, 18, who was on six months’ probation for trespassing at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in March, was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Tuesday evening, jailhouse records show.

Cruz was wanted on a warrant alleging he was driving a car without a license on Saturday and was within close proximity to a high school in Lake Worth, Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported. Both offenses violate the terms of his probation, which require him to stay away from schools where he’s not enrolled, according to the newspaper.

Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Cruz is listed as residing in Lantana, Florida, approximately five miles from Lake Worth.

Cruz was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the Parkland high school where authorities say his brother, Nikolas Cruz, fatally shot 17 people on Feb. 14.

Cruz, who had been warned by school officials to stay away from the campus, told police he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” according to an arrest affidavit.