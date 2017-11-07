Part 1: Marijuana Isn't Going Anywhere, So Let's Talk About How We Can Reduce The Risks Of Use

As the cannabis industry grows the need to better understand how to help dependent users grows. Part 1 the need for lower risk guidelines

This is the first part of a two-part blog on cannabis use, the industry and treatment to help promote Global Drug Survey 2018.

In the last few years, the USA has shown that legalising cannabis does not lead to the world collapsing. In fact, other than an amazing new tax revenue for local governments and green businesses employing thousands, you don’t often hear anything negative about the possible consequences of making weed legal. Putting an end to pointless criminal conviction and imprisonment, allowing diversion of precious police resources to things more worthwhile are so overwhelming positive aspects of enlightened drug reform that it seems almost shame to ask a few uncomfortable questions. But at Global Drug Survey that’s what we do. We ask people who use drugs to share their experience with us so we can help people use drugs more safely regardless of the legal status of the drug. And the sad truth is that unfortunately ‘for profit industries’ don’t often put public health ahead of profit. History tells us that when you put a bunch of private companies in charge of selling a product that can creates dependence (yes that’s cannabis along with tobacco and alcohol) those industries will try to create and maintain a group of heavy users, because that is where is most of the profit is.

As a general rule, higher potency products tend to do people more harm because it’s easier to consume larger amounts of the active ingredient. Spirts over beer, high potency weed and concentrates over lower strength preparations. And this leads usually to an increased risk of harms associated with acute intoxication as well as the more rapid development of tolerance which can increase overall consumption and risk of dependence. Given that concentrates and edibles represent the fastest growing part of the cannabis market in the US this issue deserves serious attention.

Over the last 5 years GDS has looked at how people use cannabis, how different preparations make people feel, how people want to see it regulated and how it’s used as medicine. We’ve explored harm reduction strategies, cannabis concentrates and vaping and what types of help people who want to use less would like. This year on the back of a consistent finding from over 250,000 cannabis users around the world that one in 3 would like to use less and almost half have tried to stop, we thought we’d ask about people’s experiences of trying to quit.

Although cannabis dependence does not carry any where the near the risks of harm associated with alcohol and tobacco and withdrawal is far less problematic than for most drugs, 10-15% of current cannabis users are dependent (the rate is higher for those starting in their early and mid-teens). Given the potential of increased access to cannabis to increase use, it’s at least possible that legalisation may in the coming years increase the number of people who develop problems. I think so far, many governments have missed a trick relying on a top down approach to regulation and asking experts in health and policy (with a little lobbying from the industry no doubt). Now of course they have role but what about consumers? Surely the people who are going to keep the industry in profit should have a stay? In GDS2017 we asked people how they wanted to see cannabis regulated. Some key findings included, 47% supported minimum pricing/ gram based on the % of THC in the product; with higher potency preparations being more expensive (28% unsure) and and 45% supported lower prices for preparations balanced by higher CBD levels (39% unsure). In the US and Canada 45% wanted shopfronts with no advertising at all. All this shows that users may be a great resource for sensible advice on cannabis regulation.

What about government guidelines on cannabis use?

It struck me as very odd that legalisation in the US did not come hand in hand with mandated health warnings and guidelines on safer use and how to reduce harm and self-regulate use, as exist on many countries for alcohol. In GDS2017 over 75% of 5000 people who answered the section on cannabis regulation supported the idea that government should produce such guidelines. I agree. By suggesting guidelines for illicit drugs I am not suggesting that drugs are safe. Quite the contrary in fact. Drugs can be very dangerous. I spend my working day with people whose lives have been ruined by drugs. From acute toxicity and the risks of intoxication related behaviours to longer-term physical complications and dependence I know drugs can kill people. And I am not suggesting guidelines will be a panacea to society’s drug problems. But as social care budgets are slashed, and governments are starting to embrace population based strategies such as behavioural economics to moderate unhealthy behaviours, having some common-sense guidelines that highlighted that taking less drugs less often was associated with a reduced risk of harm might be a useful benchmark for people to reflect upon.

This is why GDS developed the world’s first Safer Using Limit guidelines for cannabis. The Safer Use Limits aimed at raising people’s awareness of how the level of risk that different patterns of drug use places them at. We developed by asking 40,000 cannabis users to rate how the ‘risk’ of harm from different drugs (including alcohol) is related to different patterns of use. “Risk” here refers to the probability, range and severity of harm. The higher the score, the more likely it is for a person to experience harms and problems, with higher scores indicating an increased severity of said harms. We also asked our respondents to think about the likelihood of a person experiencing harm over the next 1-2 years. By harm, we mean anything that causes a person problems, such as mental or physical health, relationships and behaviours, finances or ability to work, study, or just do the things in life they want to do. Check out www.saferuse.limits.co to see how you rate.