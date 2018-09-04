ENTERTAINMENT
Patrick Stewart Reunites With 'Star Trek' Cast And It's Out Of This World

Trekkies are catching feels over the dinner photograph that Marina Sirtis shared.
The crew of the USS Enterprise boldly went for a meal together, and here’s the cute “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast reunion photo to prove it:

Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc-Picard), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data) and Michael Dorn (Worf) feature in the snap that Sirtis shared to Twitter on Sunday.

“The gang’s all here,” she wrote. “Well most of them anyway.”

Burton also shared a few snaps of the get-together online:

Here’s how “the gang” looked back in 1987. The show spanned seven seasons and four movies, drawing to a close in 2002.

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast in 1987. From left, front row, LeVar Burton (Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge),
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast in 1987. From left, front row, LeVar Burton (Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge), Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker) and Brent Spiner (Lieutenant Commander Data). From left, back row, Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan), Gates McFadden (Doctor Beverly Crusher), Michael Dorn (Lieutenant Worf), Marina Sirtis (Commander Deanna Troi) and Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher).

Needless to say, the reunion shots gave Trekkies all the feels:

It also likely whetted their appetite for CBS’ upcoming series about “the next chapter of Picard’s life.”

