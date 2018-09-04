Patrick Stewart Reunites With 'Star Trek' Cast And It's Out Of This World

The crew of the USS Enterprise boldly went for a meal together, and here’s the cute “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast reunion photo to prove it:
Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc-Picard), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data) and Michael Dorn (Worf) feature in the snap that Sirtis shared to Twitter on Sunday.
“The gang’s all here,” she wrote. “Well most of them anyway.”
Burton also shared a few snaps of the get-together online:
Here’s how “the gang” looked back in 1987. The show spanned seven seasons and four movies, drawing to a close in 2002.
Needless to say, the reunion shots gave Trekkies all the feels:
It also likely whetted their appetite for CBS’ upcoming series about “the next chapter of Picard’s life.”