Patrick Warburton Revives 'Seinfeld' Fanatic To Rev Up Devils' Crowd

The New Jersey Devils won their first Stanley Cup in the ’90s, so what better way to pump up a crowd than to have their craziest fan from that decade’s biggest sitcom return?

Patrick Warburton, who played the face-painting Devils fanatic David Puddy on “Seinfeld,” appeared in character Wednesday at a Devils playoff game in Newark.

The 53-year-old actor even stripped off his jersey.

Hey, this is the #StanleyCup Playoffs. You gotta let them know you're out there. LET'S GET IT ON! #TBLvsNJD | #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/Ky8QpQeqhd — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 19, 2018

Puddy’s antics might have upset girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) back in the day.

But the hometown throng ate it up, although New Jersey lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning to fall behind 3 games to 1 in their first-round series.

The team regularly shows “Seinfeld” clips of Puddy at games, NJ.com reported, presumably including this one:

And Warburton did a live re-enactment of his character at a Devils game back in the day, too: