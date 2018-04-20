ENTERTAINMENT
Patrick Warburton Revives 'Seinfeld' Fanatic To Rev Up Devils' Crowd

"We're the Devils!"
By Ron Dicker

The New Jersey Devils won their first Stanley Cup in the ’90s, so what better way to pump up a crowd than to have their craziest fan from that decade’s biggest sitcom return?

Patrick Warburton, who played the face-painting Devils fanatic David Puddy on “Seinfeld,” appeared in character Wednesday at a Devils playoff game in Newark.

The 53-year-old actor even stripped off his jersey.

Puddy’s antics might have upset girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) back in the day.

But the hometown throng ate it up, although New Jersey lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning to fall behind 3 games to 1 in their first-round series.

The team regularly shows “Seinfeld” clips of Puddy at games, NJ.com reported, presumably including this one:

And Warburton did a live re-enactment of his character at a Devils game back in the day, too:

David Puddy forever.

 

Behind the Scenes of the "Seinfeld" Finale
