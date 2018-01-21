Football Fans Lose Faith In Humanity As Patriots Head To Another Super Bowl

Football fans were utterly distressed Sunday night as the New England Patriots secured a spot in yet another Super Bowl.
The Patriots scored in the last quarter of the American Football Conference against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 20-24 win. Jacksonville was leading for the majority of the game, up by three points in the fourth quarter, when Patriots receiver Danny Amendola scored with less than three minutes left in the game.
This marks the eighth Super Bowl appearance for the team since 2000, and while Patriots fans are rejoicing, quite a few football fans are tired of the team’s non-stop arrival to the biggest game in the National Football League.
Twitter was overrun with disapproval and despair.