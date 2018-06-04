Ronald Reagan Would Hate What Trump Is Doing To America, Daughter Says

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, imagined what her father would think of current President Donald Trump. And she didn’t hold back.
In a letter posted Sunday in The Washington Post to mark Tuesday’s June 5 anniversary of her father’s death, Davis wrote that her dad would have condemned Trump’s abuse of power and incendiary rhetoric.
“He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a president who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances,” she wrote.
“He would plead with Americans to recognize that the caustic, destructive language emanating from our current president is sullying the dream that America once was,” she added. “And in a time of increased tensions in the world, playing verbal Russian roulette is not leadership, it’s madness.” Davis also scolded Trump for his “verbal violence” when he was a nominee.
Davis, 65, noted in her Washington Post letter that her father didn’t always like the press but he wouldn’t have “relentlessly” cast the media as the enemy. While never mentioning Trump by name, she also took a swipe at his immigration policies. “He believed in laws,” Davis wrote of Reagan. “He hated cruelty.”
Reagan, a conservative Republican who served as the 40th president, died on June 5, 2004, at age 93. Davis’s mother, Nancy Reagan, died on March 6, 2016 at 94.
Visit The Washington Post for the entire letter.