Ronald Reagan Would Hate What Trump Is Doing To America, Daughter Says

Davis, 65, noted in her Washington Post letter that her father didn’t always like the press but he wouldn’t have “relentlessly” cast the media as the enemy. While never mentioning Trump by name, she also took a swipe at his immigration policies. “He believed in laws,” Davis wrote of Reagan. “He hated cruelty.”

Reagan, a conservative Republican who served as the 40th president, died on June 5, 2004, at age 93. Davis’s mother, Nancy Reagan, died on March 6, 2016 at 94.

Visit The Washington Post for the entire letter.