Patti LuPone, Ben Platt Salute Broadway At The Grammys

Theater fans got a treat on Sunday when Broadway stars Ben Platt and Patti LuPone took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to composers Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Platt, 24, who nabbed a Tony Award last year for his star-making performance in “Dear Evan Hansen,” opened the segment with “Somewhere” from “West Side Story.” LuPone, 68, reprised her iconic performance as Eva Perón in “Evita” with a stirring rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.”

It was a big night for both stars. Earlier in the evening, the “Dear Evan Hansen” cast recording took home the 2018 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, pushing Platt halfway to EGOT ― that is, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards ― status.

LuPone’s performance marked her first collaboration with Lloyd Webber in over two decades. They have had an adversarial relationship since 1994, when LuPone was replaced by Glenn Close in the Broadway production of Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard.”

Fortunately, they seem to have buried the hatchet.

Fans were moved by both performances, and LuPone’s name began trending on Twitter after she left the stage.

I consider that Patti LuPone performance to be the State of the Union — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2018

PATTI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) January 29, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, that is why Patti Lupone is one of the all-time greats in this biz. #evita #grammys pic.twitter.com/ppnJlRzdrX — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) January 29, 2018