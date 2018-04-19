'Frozen' Star Says Anxiety Attack Caused Her To Miss A Broadway Performance

Patti Murin, who stars as Princess Anna in Broadway’s “Frozen,” encouraged an open dialogue about mental health in an Instagram post explaining why she missed a show this week.

The 37-year-old singer-actress said she called out of Tuesday’s performance of the smash Disney musical because of a “massive anxiety attack.”

“It had been building up for a while, and while the past month has been incredible, all of the ups and downs and stress and excitement really takes a toll on my mental health,” she wrote Wednesday. “I’ve learned that these situations aren’t something to ‘deal with’ or ‘push through.’ Anxiety and depression are real diseases that affect so many of us.”

A post shared by Pattimurin (@pattimurin) on Apr 18, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Murin, known for her roles in “Chicago Med” and in Broadway’s “Lysistrata Jones,” said that her employers had been “nothing but supportive of me as I navigate my life and work.”

“Just remember that you’re not alone, your feelings are real, and this is not your fault,” she added. “Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes.”

A few of Murin’s famous pals lent their support, including Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt ...

Such an important post- thank you for sharing so honestly, I have SO been there many, many times. Your self-care and you are both inspiring. ❤️ — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 19, 2018

... and singer-actress Kelli O’Hara, who is currently starring in “Così Fan Tutte” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

I don’t think we talk enough about how much pressure goes into opening shows, running shows while heading into the expectations surrounding “award season” and trying to remember why we really do what we do. Rest Patti. Then sing. You be you. You got this & we get you. — Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) April 18, 2018

Murin has been frank about her struggles with anxiety in the past. In March, she recalled having had a “severe” panic attack before an out-of-town performance of “Frozen” in Denver.

It turned out to be a case of art imitating life, as Murin’s “Frozen” co-star, Caissie Levy, came to her aid.