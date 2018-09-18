Patton Oswalt Shares Sweetest Emmy Photo Tribute To Wife Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt recreated a poignant photograph that was taken following his 2016 Emmy Award win to pay tribute to his wife, actress Meredith Salenger.
The comedian first shared the snap below of himself on Twitter in Sept. 2016 after scooping the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his Netflix show “Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping.”
The image was taken just five months following the death of his first wife, true-crime writer Michelle McNamara. She died in her sleep from a combination of an undiagnosed heart problem and prescription medications.
On Monday, Oswalt posed for a photograph in exactly the same spot, but this time he appeared with Salenger, who he married in Nov. 2017:
