Patton Oswalt Shares Sweetest Emmy Photo Tribute To Wife Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt recreated a poignant photograph that was taken following his 2016 Emmy Award win to pay tribute to his wife, actress Meredith Salenger.

The comedian first shared the snap below of himself on Twitter in Sept. 2016 after scooping the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his Netflix show “Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping.”

This #Emmys after party is off da CHAIN! pic.twitter.com/42lX2w0SYk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 19, 2016

The image was taken just five months following the death of his first wife, true-crime writer Michelle McNamara. She died in her sleep from a combination of an undiagnosed heart problem and prescription medications.

On Monday, Oswalt posed for a photograph in exactly the same spot, but this time he appeared with Salenger, who he married in Nov. 2017:

Two years ago versus today. No Emmy this time, but a life that’s turned pure gold thanks to @MeredthSalenger. pic.twitter.com/JOEYscd2ik — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2018

The post melted hearts all over Twitter:

This is absolutely beautiful, Patton.



I can't imagine what you were feeling in the picture from two years ago.



Tonight, you and Meredith are glowing.



The lie of depression is that the future is hopeless. Yet, it can be full of hope and happiness. I'm glad you found both. — Stephen Black (@stephenablack) September 18, 2018

Huh. Who knew that a picture of Arby’s could make me cry? — ⓕ (@effdot) September 18, 2018

That is the sweetest and it’s so hopeful. Congratulations on life! pic.twitter.com/xArbRJZGkF — Teela (@Fluff_fury) September 18, 2018

You guys are a bright spot in a dark world. I'm glad you found each other and that you share your joy with the rest of us <3 — Blah Di Dah (@animegrrl) September 18, 2018