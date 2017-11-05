Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger In Hollywood Ceremony

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger were married Saturday at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the pair revealed over social media.

The happy couple broke the news to fans in a series of Twitter posts to Twitter and Instagram Sunday morning that included shots of Oswalt’s 8-year-old daughter, Alice.

“True love. True happiness. Forever and always. The Oswalts,” Salenger captioned a photo of herself and her new husband each holding one of Alice’s hands.

“What’d you guys do yesterday?” Oswalt captioned the same snap, by photographer Jeff Vespa.

The wedding’s invite list included Questlove, the bride revealed in one tweet, containing a picture that features the musician’s hair prominently. (“Wedding photo winner,” she wrote.)

“The Goonies” and “Raising Hope” actress Martha Plimpton officiated the ceremony, Salenger noted on Instagram.

“I️ have admired, loved, and respected this magical human since I️ was 15 years old,” she wrote.

Salenger and Oswalt went public with their relationship in June at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver” and announced their engagement the following month.

At the wedding, Alice served as flower girl in a white dress of her own with a pink flower crown.

“This little girl is MINE,” Salenger commented on a photo of Alice shared by Oswalt, including a hashtag, #happiestauntieisnowhappiestMOM.

Alice’s mother, Oswalt’s former wife Michelle McNamera, died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart problem.

Oswalt has been open about his grief, most recently in his Oct. 17 Netflix special, “Annihilation.”