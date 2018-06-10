Patton Oswalt Shares Anthony Bourdain's Brutally Honest Email About Eating In Paris

Anthony Bourdain was loved and celebrated for his blunt way with words, and comedian Patton Oswalt shared an email Sunday that captured the late chef’s uncompromising spirit perfectly.

The comedian tweeted that when he and his wife, Meredith Salenger, were planning their honeymoon to Paris after their November 2017 wedding, friends and family put together a list of things to do and places to eat in the City of Light.

Then he sent the list to Bourdain.

“I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris,” Bourdain shot back. “Fuck them. All of them.”

What followed was a list of five items starting with “Try and plan as little as possible.”

“I love and miss him,” Oswalt tweeted along with a screenshot of the email.

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

Colleagues, friends, celebrities and fans alike have been mourning Bourdain’s death since he was found dead in France on Friday at the age of 61. The chef and explorer, who hosted CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” died by suicide, the network said. Bourdain was in France filming an episode of the Emmy-award winning series when a friend found him unresponsive.