Patton Oswalt's First Christmastime With New Wife Is Pretty Adorable

Patton Oswalt appears to have this blended family thing on lock.

His new wife, Meredith Salenger, posted a gallery of fun pictures Wednesday that showed her and Oswalt beaming on a night of decorating the Christmas tree with his daughter Alice.

In addition to spending their first holiday season together as a family, Salenger noted that this was her first “very own” tree. “Trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I’ve never done!” wrote the actress, who is Jewish.

Oswalt and Salenger wed in November. Oswalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, unexpectedly died in her sleep in 2016. Oswalt has publicly discussed his grief as he and Alice attempted to cope with the loss.

Looks like they’re in a good place.