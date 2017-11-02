Patty Jenkins 'Extremely Distressed' Over Brett Ratner Allegations

The producer has also taken legal action against one of his accusers. On Wednesday, Ratner filed a defamation suit against Melanie Kohler, who claimed he raped her in the mid-2000s.

Ratner is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to be accused of sexual misconduct after similar allegations were reported against Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein last month.

In recent weeks, other members of the entertainment industry, including actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, writer and director James Toback and Amazon Studios head Roy Price, have also faced similar accusations.