Congressman Pushing Conspiracy Theories Calls CNN 'Fake News,' Then Flees

Congressman who suggested Charlottesville was a Soros–backed conspiracy says "stay tuned." @randikayeCNN has more. https://t.co/XVLAyo6Rht

A CNN interview with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) quickly flew off the rails, ending with the lawmaker and an aide accusing the network of “fake news” and running away.

Earlier this month, Gosar suggested that the deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the summer could have been a false flag operation carried out by the left. He told Vice that the person who started the rally was “from Occupy Wall Street that was an Obama sympathizer,” and said “wouldn’t it be interesting” to find out if billionaire George Soros was behind it.

On Wednesday, CNN reporter Randi Kaye tried to press him on his implications. After a brief back-and-forth, Gosar declared “you’re not real news, you’re fake news.” Then, he quickly took off down a staircase as an aide repeated the mantra: “fake news, fake news, fake news.”