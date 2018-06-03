Democrats Are Blaming A Big-Spending Candidate For A Potential Disaster In California

National operatives are increasingly worried no Democrat will advance to the general election in a key U.S. House district in Southern California, blaming a self-funding candidate’s attacks on other Democrats for a potential disaster that could harm the party’s chances of winning the U.S. House.

Democratic operatives are pointing fingers at Paul Kerr, a Marine veteran and businessman, ahead of the primary vote on Tuesday. Kerr has spent over $5 million of his own money on the race to replace retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa in San Diego County. Despite the heavy spending, he was running fourth among Democrats in two polls of the district released this week, one from the San Diego Union-Tribune and the other from the Democratic firm Tulchin Research.

The problem comes from California’s top-two primary system, where the two leading vote getters in the primary advance to the general election regardless of which party they belong to. While Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the 49th District by 7 percentage points in 2016, national operatives now fear a four-way split of Democratic votes could lead to two Republicans advancing to the general election.

There are two additional districts where Democrats fear they could be blocked from the November ballot ― the adjacent 48th District, represented by pro-Russia Republican Dana Rohrabacher, and the nearby 39th District, where GOP Rep. Ed Royce is retiring. All three districts are considered toss-ups in November.

The preemptive finger pointing shows how afraid Democrats are of blowing a competitive race in a year where the battle for control of the House is expected to be razor-thin, and how intense the resulting infighting will be if Democrats are locked out in November.

Democrats are blaming Kerr because he’s paying for direct mail and television ads attacking the Democratic front-runner, environmental lawyer Mike Levin, as a stooge for ExxonMobil and Countrywide Financial ― two companies that are widely loathed by the party’s base.

“Mike Levin profits,” the narrator says in the TV spot released Friday. “We pay the price.”

Democrats fear the attacks on Levin ― and on Sara Jacobs, a former Clinton campaign aide backed by EMILY’s List ― will divide the Democratic vote and allow two Republicans, state tax board member Diane Harkey and Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, to qualify for the ballot in November. Kerr is the only Democrat to air ads attacking another Democrat.

“The top-two system is extremely complicated and calls for creative tactics, but for the lowest-performing Democrat to not only refuse to drop out of the race, but actually attack one of the top-performing Democrats on television is really disturbing and destructive,” said one national Democratic operative working on House races. “Paul Kerr’s actions could lead to Democrats being boxed out of the 49th.”

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents a different Southern California district, called for Kerr to take down the negative ads.

Dear @KerrForCongress: You can certainly promote yourself. But in a top two primary where Dems can get boxed out, you should not be spending money going negative against the other Dem candidates in #CA49. Stand down your negative ads.

cc: @MikeLevinCA @ApplegateCA49 @SaraJacobsCA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 2, 2018

Kerr’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment. But he sent out a Twitter missive on Friday alleging Levin was the favored candidate of Democratic insiders.

Kerr has pitched himself as the candidate who can best relate to families in the district ― while he’s now wealthy, he grew up in a working-class family and worked his way through college in his late 20s and early 30s. Jacobs, meanwhile, has benefited from more than $1 million in donations from her her grandfather ― Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs ― to a super PAC backing her.

Mike Levin has spent his career helping big oil and big banks. Now, DC insiders and outside special interests are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to help his

campaign.



We deserve a member of Congress who is working for us, not whoever can write them the biggest check. — Paul Kerr (@KerrForCongress) June 1, 2018

His campaign has also sent mailers attacking Jacobs for inflating her resume and alleging she disrespected veterans.

The 49th District was one of Democrats’ earliest targets this cycle, with local activists hosting regular protests outside Issa’s office and eventually driving him into retirement.

Ellen Montanari, one of the activists who led the protests, said she and others were disappointed Kerr hadn’t dropped out.

“Most of us in the district are really upset he’s stayed in the race,” said Montanari, who recently endorsed Levin. “He’s spending millions and he’s still in single digits. He just won’t let go.”

Activists approached him shortly before the deadline for a candidate to remove their name from the ballot and asked him to withdraw. He declined.

“He would’ve been a hero if he dropped out,” Montanari said.