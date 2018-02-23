Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Indicted Yet Again

WASHINGTON ― Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted yet again last week and accused of paying off European politicians to lobby on behalf of pro-Russian interests in Ukraine.

A Feb. 16 superseding indictment unsealed on Friday alleges that Manafort retained a group of “former senior European politicians” to take positions favorable to Ukraine, even though their activities were intended to look independent. Manafort allegedly used “at least four offshore accounts to wire more than 2 million euros to pay the group of former politicians,” according to the indictment.

The indictment was unsealed after Manafort’s former business partner Rick Gates reached a deal with the special counsel’s team, pleading guilty to two crimes and agreeing to cooperate.