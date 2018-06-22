Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke Leaves James Corden In Tears

After doing 44 Carpool Karaoke segments on “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden may have thought he was ready for anything. But he was surprised in segment No. 45 when he was overcome with emotion after singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney.

As they drove around in Liverpool, England, McCartney told Corden that “Let It Be” had been inspired by his mother:

“I had a dream in the ’60s where my mum, who had died, came to me in the dream and was reassuring me, saying, ‘It’s going to be OK – just let it be.’ I felt so sort of great and like, ‘It’s going to be great.’ She gave me the positive word. So I woke up and was, ’What was that? She said, ‘Let it be.’ That’s kind of good.’ So I wrote the song ‘Let It Be,’ but it was her positivity.”

Corden replied, “That’s the most beautiful story I’ve ever heard.” Then the two motorists launched into the song.

Afterward, Corden was wiping tears from his eyes. “I didn’t see that one coming around the corner,” he said.