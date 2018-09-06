ENTERTAINMENT
Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Prank Tourists At Rockefeller Center

Rock icon and "Tonight Show" host surprise visitors on the NBC Studios tour.
Ed Mazza

Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney had some fun on Thursday pranking visitors at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. 

The guests were on the NBC Studios tour when the elevators “accidentally” opened up on the wrong floor to reveal the Beatles legend and the “Tonight Show” host engaged in various antics.

As the screams will tell you, Beatlemania is alive and well. 

McCartney’s new album, “Egypt Station,” comes out on Friday and features the single “Fuh You,” which the rock icon described as a “raunchy love song.” 

