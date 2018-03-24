Paul McCartney Joins March For Our Lives In Memory Of John Lennon

Paul McCartney joined the masses in the March for Our Lives in New York City on Saturday in support of his late friend and Beatles bandmate John Lennon, killed by a gunman in Manhattan in 1980.
McCartney flashed his “We can end gun violence” T-shirt when he was asked by CNN’s Jason Carroll about what he hopes could be accomplished during the march.
Carroll also asked if change could happen at the legislative level, to which McCartney replied: “I’m like everyone. I don’t know. But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.”
Lennon was shot by an assassin on Dec. 8, 1980 just outside the Dakota apartment building, where he had a home. It is mere blocks from the protest McCartney had joined.
While taking part in the march, McCartney also implored fellow marchers to vote:
There are more than 800 cities around the world in which thousands of students, teachers and activists are marching in an effort to promote gun control laws.
The March for Our Lives movement came about after a gunman stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month and killed 17 students and adults.