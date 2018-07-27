Paul McCartney Returns To Liverpool For Surprise Concert

Paul McCartney got back to his roots Thursday with a “secret” concert at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The club is where the Beatles performed in their early days and where they met their manager, Brian Epstein.

While the current club is not precisely the same club where the Beatles formed what would become the superstar group, it is a reasonable facsimile on the same site, built with some of the bricks that were part of the original venue.

Tickets were distributed Thursday morning on a first-come, first-served basis for the lunchtime concert, the Independent said.

Richard Martin-Roberts via Getty Images A ticket for Paul McCartney's "secret" concert at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

McCartney, 76, played a 28-song set, BBC News said. The Independent said McCartney performed: “Jam,” “20 Flight Rock,” “Magical Mystery,” “Jet,” “All My Loving,” “Letting Go,” “Come on to Me,” “Let Me Roll It,” “I Got a Feeling,” “My Valentine,” “Queenie Eye,” “1985,” “Lady Madonna,” “In Spite of All the Danger,” “Things We Said Today,” “Confidante,” “Love Me Do,” “Who Cares,” “Birthday,” “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Fuh You,” “Get Back,” “Ob La Di,” “Band on the Run,” “Hi Hi Hi,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.”

McCartney has been on a bit of a nostalgia run lately. Last month, he appeared in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden of “The Late Late Show” in Liverpool, singing “Penny Lane” as they drove along Penny Lane. And earlier this week, he revisited the iconic album cover for the Beatles album “Abbey Road” when he posed for a photo in the London crosswalk.