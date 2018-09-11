Paul McCartney Said He And John Lennon Masturbated Together With Friends

“We were just, ‘Brigitte Bardot!’ ‘Whoo!’” said McCartney. “and then everyone would thrash a bit more.”

When asked if the “ritual” took place more than once, McCartney said: “I think it was a one-off. Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. It was just a group.”

“Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it,” he acknowledged. “There’s so many things like that from when you’re a kid that you look back on and you’re, ‘Did we do that?’ But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone. Not even Brigitte Bardot.”