House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) drew backlash on Twitter after he boasted about the Republican-controlled Congress being full of “doers.”

Ryan sparked ire over a video shared Monday in which he sought to distinguish between two types of congressmen and congresswomen — whom he dubbed “be-ers” and “doers.”

“Be-ers,” Ryan explained, were “people who come to be somebody, to be called Congressman, to have a title, to have a lapel pin, and to be important, to be in the press. To be, not to do.”

Check out the video here:

This Republican Congress has been doing the right things for the right reasons. We are a Majority of doers—and we're focused on getting things done. pic.twitter.com/kpXY6pa2mr — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 20, 2018

Ryan characterized “doers,” meanwhile, as “people who actually believe in principles, ideas and want to fight for those ideas no matter the consequences.”

He said the current GOP-controlled House and Senate are full of “doers” who “want to do the right thing for the right reasons” and are “willing to lose their seat over it.”

“The most important thing for people here is not to get re-elected, it’s to get something done,” he added.

Ryan’s summation did not go over well with many users on Twitter, however, who suggested he give GOP lawmakers a less-flattering title.

A “doer”. Most ridiculous thing I’ve heard . He’s nothin but a taker, takes women’s rights, takes mid and lower class workers money, takes healthcare, takes children, wants to take social security,takes from the poor gives to the wealthy. Takes and takes and takes. NO MORE! — Chris Sparks (@sp2kidssparks) August 20, 2018

Enriched them self’s greatly. Oh you mean for our country? Exactly what have they done. — A Concerned American. (@nirradchambers) August 21, 2018

Dude! I think you and the GOP have done enough to push our country and democracy off the ledge. Yours and McConnell’s silence on Trump’s corruption, graft and obstruction is deafening. If you’re not going to do something about that, just sit down! — Lauren Tucker (@BeACoolerHead) August 20, 2018

You mean a majority of takers—from the poor the sick the vulnerable those without big bucks to fatten your pockets. — Indivisible Napervil (@IndivisibleNap) August 20, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂



Oh wait...were you being serious? — The Warden (@KatrinaGibson13) August 20, 2018

Yeah, you're doing the right thing for the richest people. The rest of us, not so much. — Tom Burns 🌊 (@barsoomian) August 21, 2018

"We're the party of doers"... And climate change isn't real, trump isn't a racist, and truth isn't truth — terry (@UrVoteIsUrVoice) August 21, 2018

What a joke! — Lena Dena (@LenaDena3) August 21, 2018

Wow! What a load you just dumped. The party of doers is robbing the poor, killing kids & our environment, locking kids in cages, stripping women & vets of healthcare, & selling us out to Russia. Your party protects sexual abusers & lies daily. You’re not doers, you’re destroyers. — Denise Tibbs (@Dtibbs216) August 20, 2018

How could you post this? It's an insult to even mediocre intelligence. The only thing the GOP has done is let a madman loose without supervision. — b bright (@BrightCocker) August 21, 2018

I about choked (yes I spelled that right) on my coffee. — ~Ramona~ (@__Ramona__) August 20, 2018

YOU are a Be-er. Thanks for giving a name to describe your role. A true Speaker is a Do-er. We know the difference. You, Sir, are not a Do-er. — Cinnamon Gurl (@CinnamonGurl73) August 20, 2018

That’s an...odd...dimension you live in. — AltUSCustoms (@alt_uscbp) August 20, 2018