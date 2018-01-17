Paul Ryan: Republicans Need To 'Pay Attention' To Democrats' Big Special Election Win

On the Democratic side, Greater Wisconsin spent $30,000, and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee contributed $10,000.

Jessica Post, executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee ― the group in charge of electing Democrats at the statehouse level ― said Schachtner’s win “perfectly encapsulates the local progressive movement” sweeping the country.

“An active community leader, Senator-elect Schachtner shared her lifelong connection to the district and connected with her future constituents about the issues they care about, from investing more in education to ensuring rural areas have access to quality health care and helping businesses grow to boost the local economy,” Post said in a statement.

Both Walker and Ryan are favored to win re-election, but Democrats are fighting to unseat them. There’s a crowded field in the Democratic primary to take on Walker. And in Ryan’s district, Democrats have been excited about the candidacy of populist ironworker Randy Bryce.