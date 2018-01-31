Paul Ryan's Slip About 'Preventing' Trump Was Best Part Of The SOTU

Tell us how you really feel!

Donald Trump’s supporters may have enjoyed the president’s first State of the Union address, but the highlight for many people was the way House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) introduced it.

“I have the high privilege and the distinct honor of preventing, uh, presenting to you the president of the United States,” Ryan said.

Here’s a clip from C-SPAN.

Whether it was a just a verbal slip of the tongue or an inadvertent expression of Ryan’s true feelings may never be known ― it’s not like Ryan would admit it.

Still, the gaffe provided amusement to many people on Twitter ― and that’s what really matters, right?

Of course, a lot of people drew on the lessons learned from their Intro to Psychology class.

“Preventing—presenting the President of the United States”. Paul Ryan, call Dr Freud. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) January 31, 2018

Amazing Freudian slip by Paul Ryan just now: ‘I have the great privilege of preventing....er, presenting you The President of The United States’....perfectly stated, Mr Speaker! — Donnie Keshawarz (@donniekeshawarz) January 31, 2018

Others suspected Ryan’s intro was really a cry for help.

Paul Ryan almost said preventing instead of presenting. Somewhere inside of that soulless husk, he knows. #SOTU — Michelle Biloon (@biloon) January 31, 2018

Others let GIFs express how they felt.

Did Paul Ryan just say, "Members of Congress, I have the distinct privilege of preventing...I mean presenting the POTUS?!" 🤣🤔 pic.twitter.com/5miMcvltW8 — Steven Blunt (@countdooku33) January 31, 2018

One man lamented the decline of verbal facility in politicians.

Paul Ryan announced he was “preventing” Donald Trump, and then Trump announced he’s killing “Opamacare.” These people can’t even speak. Doesn’t say much for the state of the uniom. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 31, 2018

But Ryan was no one-trick pony when it came to meme-able moments, as his reaction when Trump said “In God We Trust” amply demonstrates.

As you might expect, the action inspired many comments on Twitter.

Paul Ryan pointing to the sky like he just hit a dinger is such a dork move pic.twitter.com/DGBX5rd50e — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 31, 2018

Paul Ryan pointing up to make sure we all remember where God lives is my new highlight of this speech — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 31, 2018

Did I just witness Paul Ryan point at the heavens, like God just got a shout out? #SOTU — Paul Sánchez 🇵🇷 (@PhotogSanchez) January 31, 2018

Although many people seemed to enjoy making fun of Ryan, one man had a simple solution to help the speaker prevent himself from becoming a meme in the future.