Paul Sorvino Threatens To Kill Harvey Weinstein For Blacklisting Daughter Mira

Paul Sorvino said he was “furious” to find out that Hollywood heavy Harvey Weinstein derailed his daughter’s acting career because she spurned his sexual advances, and threatened, “I will kill that motherfucker.”

“He ought to hope he goes to jail, because if we come across [each other], I think he’ll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically,” Sorvino, a singer and “Goodfellas” actor, said in a TMZ video interview published Wednesday.

Sorvino’s daughter, Mira Sorvino, has revealed that she rejected Weinstein’s unwanted sexual advances when they worked together on the 1995 comedy “Mighty Aphrodite.” Two directors ― Terry Zwigoff of “Bad Santa” and Peter Jackson of the “Lord of the Rings” franchise ― recently came forward to say Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein orchestrated a smear campaign against Mira Sorvino to prevent her from movie roles.

Paul Sorvino said he didn’t know about the blacklisting before his daughter and other actresses spoke out against Weinstein’s predatory behavior last year ― and was “furious” to find out.

He predicted Weinstein will end up in jail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges against Weinstein involving two sex-crimes complaints.

“Oh, yeah. That son-of-a-bitch better hope that he goes, because if he doesn’t, he’ll have to meet me, and I will kill that motherfucker,” Sorvino said in the TMZ interview. “It’s real simple.”

Mira Sorvino told The New Yorker in an article published in October that Weinstein pursued her in a hotel room during promotions for “Mighty Aphrodite.” He started massaging her shoulders before trying “to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” Sorvino said.

Weeks later, Sorvino said Weinstein invited himself to her New York City apartment after midnight on the pretense of work. He “became dejected and left” when she mentioned a fake boyfriend, according to the report.

Mira Sorvino said in a tweet that she “burst out crying” after Jackson apologized for going along with the Weinsteins’ blacklisting.

“There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure,” she wrote.

She said in The New Yorker report that she hesitated to share her story about Weinstein because it wasn’t as bad as other women’s experiences, and because of the producer’s role in “Mighty Aphrodite.” Sorvino won an Oscar in 1996 for the film.

Still, Paul Sorvino told TMZ that if he had known how Weinstein treated his daughter, “he would not be walking.”

“He would be on a wheelchair,” the father said.

“He’s gonna go to jail and die in jail,” Paul Sorvino continued. “If he doesn’t, Harvey, I’ve got some news for you.”

He eased up at the end of the interview.