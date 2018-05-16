CBS’s acknowledgement of a “workplace concern” involving Pauley Perrette of the crime drama “NCIS” prompted a response from the actress on Tuesday.

Perrette earlier posted a series of cryptic tweets saying she had endured “multiple physical assaults” and suggested that may have contributed to her departure from the show. “It’s horrifying,” she wrote. “I left.”

CBS Television Studios issued a statement late Tuesday confirming that “over a year ago” Perrette ― who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 seasons before her final episode aired last week ― “came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette responded on Twitter by saying the network “always had my back.”

I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2018

Here are Perrette’s earlier tweets:

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

And here is CBS Television Studios’ full statement: