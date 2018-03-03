Even More Dirt On Harvey Weinstein Revealed In PBS Documentary

It has been five months since a pair of explosive exposés destroyed Harvey Weinstein’s film career, and people are still coming out with more allegations of dark and monstrous behavior by the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

A “Frontline” investigation, which aired on PBS on Friday, chronicled the once-powerful producer’s fall from the top, with new accusers coming forward with more details on how Weinstein reportedly continued his abusive ways for decades.

The revelations about Weinstein sparked a massive cultural shift, now known as the Me Too movement. Since then, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of harassment or abuse, and dozens of other powerful men ― including CEOs, celebrities and congressional lawmakers ― have been ousted from their posts.

Here’s what “Frontline” uncovered about Weinstein five months after the collapse of his career.

Another Woman Told Her Story

The one-hour program followed the accounts of six of Weinstein’s female accusers, including Suza Maher-Wilson, who was speaking publicly for the first time.

Wilson worked on one of Weinstein’s early films, “The Burning,” according to “Frontline.” During a wrap party for the 1981 movie, Wilson said Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and asked for a massage.

“I agreed, being a 23-year-old, naïve, trusting, young woman,” Wilson said.

Weinstein excused himself to go to the restroom, she said. When the producer returned, she said, “he was naked with a towel. It was a little shocking.”

“I just said, ‘I’m sorry, this isn’t what I signed on for,’” Wilson recalled. “And I left the room immediately.”

Weinstein’s Former Executives Spoke Out

Two of Weinstein’s male colleagues provided accounts of his inappropriate behavior and bad reputation to “Frontline.”

Tom Prince, the Weinstein Company’s former vice president of physical production, spoke out for the first time against his former boss.

“Those of us that heard about it and read it looked at each other. I don’t think anybody was too surprised,” Prince said about his reaction to the news in 2015 that Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez had filed a police report against Weinstein alleging sexual abuse.

I think we were all enablers. I think we were all complicit. Paul Webster, former Miramax executive

Paul Webster, Miramax’s former president of production, told “Frontline” that working for Weinstein’s company felt like being in “the cult of Harvey.”

“It was common knowledge, everybody knew, what a brutal regime it was,” Webster said of Weinstein’s aggressive leadership style.

“I knew I was making a deal with the devil,” he added. “But I knew also that he was at the epicenter of where I wanted to be.”

Webster also said he knew that Weinstein was a “serial womanizer.” He didn’t have “the guts to do anything about it,” he said, although he warned his own assistants against being alone with Weinstein.

“It didn’t take too much brainpower to put it together that a man that was so bullying in every aspect of his life would bring that abuse into the sexual arena,” Webster said.

“I think, looking back, I did know and I chose to suppress it. I think we were all enablers. I think we were all complicit.”

Private Investigators Made An Exception For Him

A former employee of K2 Intelligence spoke to “Frontline” about Weinstein’s mission to discredit Gutierrez, who had helped New York police obtain a recording of the producer admitting to sexually abusing her.

Weinstein hired K2 to dig up dirt on the model’s past in Italy. The firm accepted the job, even though the employee said they didn’t typically take on cases from those who were accused of sexual misconduct.

“Nobody likes to develop information on somebody who’s accusing a client of sexual misconduct ― but [with] Harvey Weinstein being Harvey Weinstein, exceptions were made,” said the former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the nature of his job.

Weinstein Cried Before A New Yorker Reporter

Ken Auletta, a longtime writer for The New Yorker, interviewed Weinstein while working on a 2002 profile of him, eventually titled “Beauty and the Beast.”

After hearing that the producer had a number of non-disclosure agreements with his alleged victims, Auletta told “Frontline” that he reached out to Weinstein’s former assistant Zelda Perkins, who was also featured in the documentary.

Perkins said she was terrified after she answered Auletta’s phone call in 2012 and accidentally revealed to him that she had a non-disclosure agreement with her former boss.

“I just knew that one thing I was absolutely, in fear of death, not allowed to do was talk to a journalist,” she said.

When Auletta brought up Perkins’ name in an interview, he said Weinstein broke down in tears.

“I thought he was going to throw a punch at me, so I stood up and at that point Harvey started to cry. It was extraordinary,” Auletta told “Frontline.”

“What he said was, ‘Ken, you’re going to ruin my marriage,’” the reporter recalled. “‘These were consensual relationships. And if you publish this, you’re going to destroy my family.’”

"I didn't think that my story meant anything to anybody." Two women speak about encounters with Harvey Weinstein that help trace his alleged predatory behavior back to his career's early days. Our investigation begins at 9 p.m. on the West Coast: https://t.co/sUTpsBFZ1V pic.twitter.com/zzkyWEhwdV — FRONTLINE (@frontlinepbs) March 3, 2018

Weinstein’s long list of accusers include Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie and Kate Beckinsale.

And they’re not alone. A USA Today study found that 94 percent of women who work in Hollywood have experienced some level of sexual harassment or assault.

On Friday, a group of investors led by a former Obama official reached a deal to buy the faltering Weinstein Company. Maria Contreras-Sweet, who ran the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, said in a statement that the deal will ensure that “victims will be adequately compensated, employees will be protected moving forward, and those who were responsible for misconduct at [the Weinstein Company] will not be unjustly rewarded.”