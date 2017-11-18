Pecan Pie to Pumpkin Cheesecake: 12 Splurge-Worthy Thanksgiving Desserts

End your Thanksgiving feast on a sweet note with these decadent holiday desserts.

This is my new favorite pecan pie, and the recipe credit goes to one of my longtime readers, Jeff Winett from Sherman Oaks, California. Made with dark brown sugar, golden syrup, brown butter, and a shot of bourbon, the pie is richer with a more complex praline flavor — and also less cloyingly sweet — than your typical pecan pie.

Don't be fooled by its elegant appearance and fancy name: this fabulous dessert takes only 30 minutes to put together.

A pavlova is a cake-shaped meringue with a soft and marshmallowy center and crisp outer shell, usually topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. This chocolate version is deliciously fudgy. And bonus: it's gluten-free.

This easy-to-make warm banana cake is a fresh take on the classic English dessert sticky toffee pudding — which is not really pudding at all, but rather a warm cake covered with sticky toffee sauce.

What's the secret to a perfect apple pie? Blind baking the crust and boiling down the apple juices before filling the pie. These steps add a bit of extra time but ensure a crisp, flaky crust and a thick, cider-flavored apple filling.

Spiked with bourbon and studded with chunks of dark chocolate, this bread pudding is the ultimate comfort food. Top it with vanilla ice cream and it's like a grown-up brownie sundae.

Carrot cakes can be heavy and dense, but this one is light with a fine texture. The secret is finely chopping the carrots in a food processor rather than grating them.

If you're a fan of Baileys Irish Cream, you'll love this fun twist on tiramisu from Nigella Lawson. It's almost ridiculously easy to make: you spend 20 minutes putting it together, if that, and then just pop it in the fridge overnight.

Homemade pumpkin pie can be tricky. Through the years, I've tested over a dozen recipes and each one was plagued with either a filling that wouldn't set properly, a massive crack down the center, or an under-cooked crust. This one comes out perfectly every time.

Don't forget about your chocoholics on Thanksgiving! With a chocolate cookie crust, silky chocolate pudding center and pillowy whipped cream topping, this pie is a chocolate lover's dream.

Like an apple pie without the pan, this rustic tart consists of a thin layer of sliced apples baked on top of a buttery, flaky crust. If you're nervous about the pastry dough, this one comes together in under a minute and is virtually foolproof — promise!

This old-fashioned autumn dessert of warm baked apples and scarlet cranberries with a crunchy oat streusel topping comes from Rustic Fruit Desserts by Cory Schreiber and Julie Richardson. Not only is it delicious, it's easy to make and feeds a crowd.