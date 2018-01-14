Terrifying images captured Saturday night at Trabzon airport on Turkey’s northeast coast showed a passenger plane teetering precariously on a steep slope, its nose pointing toward the waters of the Black Sea below, after the jet skidded off the runway as it was attempting to land.

Incredibly, none of the 168 passengers and crew members on board the Pegasus Airlines flight were hurt in the incident, according to Reuters. Everyone was safely evacuated.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost airline with headquarters in Istanbul.

The Turkish airline said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft had been flying from Ankara to Trabzon and “had a runway excursion incident” as it landed.

“We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming,” a passenger named Fatma Gordu told state-run news agency Anadolu.