Pennsylvania Supreme Court Appears Open To Striking Down Gerrymandered Map

HARRISBURG, Pa. ― A plurality of state Supreme Court justices seemed open to the possibility that the Pennsylvania congressional map may violate the state’s constitution, but during oral argument on Wednesday seemed unclear as to how to remedy the situation.

The state’s map, which has been in place since 2012, gives Republicans a considerable advantage. The GOP has consistently been able to win 13 of the state’s 18 congressional seats despite winning just 50 percent of the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.