Pennsylvania Supreme Court Issues New Congressional Map To Replace Gerrymandered One

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Monday issued a new congressional map to replace the state’s current one, which the court said is so partisan it violates the state’s Constitution.

The Supreme Court drew the map after Republican lawmakers and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) failed to come up with an agreement by the Feb. 15 deadline.

Here's the PA congressional map that's been in place since 2011 (left) and the new one (right) pic.twitter.com/hdjk0Qx8Bg — Sam Levine (@srl) February 19, 2018

In an opinion earlier in February, the state Supreme Court wrote that Pennsylvania’s congressional districts need, at minimum, to be compact and contiguous, to contain roughly the same number of people, and to not split counties and other communities unnecessarily. A map was unconstitutional, the court said, when it prioritized partisan advantage over those criteria.

In a Monday order, the court wrote that its new map splits just 13 counties. (The earlier plan, devised in 2011, split 28.) Nine of these counties are split among two congressional districts, while the other four counties are split among three. The court wrote that its plan “draws heavily” from proposals submitted by Republican lawmakers, Democrats, the plaintiffs and others, but said this map’s compactness is “superior or comparable.”

Republicans controlled the redistricting process in the state in 2011 and drew a map that gave their party a considerable advantage. In 2012, 2014 and 2016, they won 13 of the state’s 18 congressional seats, even though the party only won about 50 percent of the popular vote. GOP voter registration also lags behind Democrats significantly in the state. In a 5-2 decision last month, the state Supreme Court said the map “clearly, plainly and palpably” violated the state’s Constitution.

Democrats have been closely watching the redistricting battle, because it could offer a chance for the party to pick up a handful of seats in Congress. The Brennan Center for Justice estimated that the old map had accounted for an additional three to four GOP seats in Congress.

Preliminary analyses of the new map showed congressional races in the state being much more competitive for Democrats.

The new map creates 8 Clinton districts and 10 Trump districts, with Democratic opportunities in a few more pic.twitter.com/kN41CKOksF — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 19, 2018