Florida Woman Killed Boyfriend, Lived With His Body Parts For Months: Police

A Florida woman faces charges after she allegedly killed her boyfriend last summer, cut up his body and then lived with the corpse pieces in a recreational vehicle until late December.

Authorities on Friday arrested Penny Pospisil, 47, and charged her with second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body, according to station WFTV in Orlando.

Investigators believe Pospisil killed 55-year-old Anthony Mitchell last August at an RV park in Sumter County. She then moved the camper and Mitchell’s remains to Brevard County a month later, they say.

Upon her arrest, she allegedly told police she was a victim of domestic violence and only killed Mitchell in self-defense. But deputies told WFTV they doubt that story since Pospisil went to great lengths to hide what she did.

Mitchell’s dismembered body was discovered on Dec. 30, after the police department in Melbourne, a city near Orlando, contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to let it know about an active death investigation.

Mitchell’s remains were found inside a trailer at a campground in Melbourne. Police said the cause of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma, according to The Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Authorities investigating Mitchell’s death said his family last spoke to him on Aug. 22, 2018. A short time later, Pospisil started telling friends, family and neighbors that Mitchell had died of natural causes and that his body had been cremated. Then neighbors noticed a terrible odor coming from her trailer.