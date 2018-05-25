People Are Disgusted By Hellmann’s Suggestion To Put Mayo On Sushi

An ad on Twitter is making some people uneasy.
Hellmann’s posted a GIF on Thursday that featured its new mayonnaise made with avocado oil being squirted onto pieces of sushi.
Some people pointed out that many Japanese restaurants put spicy mayo on their rolls, but a lot of Twitter users thought pairing plain, white mayo with the dish was an unappetizing bastardization.
It’s easy to see why people would find fish and mayo to be kind of a gross combo ― but just wait until they find out what’s in tartar sauce.