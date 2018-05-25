People Are Disgusted By Hellmann’s Suggestion To Put Mayo On Sushi

An ad on Twitter is making some people uneasy.

Hellmann’s posted a GIF on Thursday that featured its new mayonnaise made with avocado oil being squirted onto pieces of sushi.

Make sushi night extra special with NEW Hellmann’s made with the delicious goodness of Avocado Oil. pic.twitter.com/06DEb39110 — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) May 24, 2018

Some people pointed out that many Japanese restaurants put spicy mayo on their rolls, but a lot of Twitter users thought pairing plain, white mayo with the dish was an unappetizing bastardization.

who tf puts regular non-spicy mayo on sushi https://t.co/SWZvDk5zfa — CB🥀 (@christina_bahri) May 25, 2018

mayo on sushi... not even kewpie spicy mayo but WHITE MAYO — meg (@eIysianct) May 25, 2018

Mayo on Sushi. Karen would be proud. https://t.co/rnr7ULojVP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 25, 2018

really putting the “Hell” in mayonnaise — jen yamato (@jenyamato) May 25, 2018

@FBI please make them delete this — mallory (@malloryc460) May 25, 2018