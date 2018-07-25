People Can't Get Enough Of This Baby's Epic Hair

An adorable Japanese baby is winning hearts around the world, thanks to her amazing head of hair.

Chanco is only 6 months old, but she has already reached #hairgoals status with her epically thick mane.

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on May 14, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

Baby Chanco’s family shares her cosmetological adventures on a special Instagram account, which they describe as a “hair diary.”

“When she was born she came out with a LOT of hair,” Chanco’s mother, Mami, told HuffPost. “We wanted to document it since we thought it will be fun.”

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

To date, Baby Chanco’s Instagram has nearly 120,000 followers. She joins a legion of previous viral babies with epic hair.

“We are just so, so surprised,” Chanco’s mom said of the overwhelming response to her daughter’s locks. “But there is no denying that she has a lot of hair, and this is pretty unique to see.”

Ultimately, the family is happy to bring joy to others. Said Mami, “We hope people can enjoy seeing both her and her hair grow.”

Keep scrolling, and visit Baby Chanco’s Instagram for more adorable photos.

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on May 8, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on May 16, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on May 23, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on May 29, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on Jun 6, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT

A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT