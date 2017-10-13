Much Like 'The Dress,' People Can't Decide What Color These Shoes Are

Two years after “the dress” divided people over its color, the internet is back with another puzzling wardrobe question. What color are these shoes?

Some people think these Vans sneakers look gray and mint (or teal), while others see pink and white.

rt if u see pink and white



fav if u see grey and green mint pic.twitter.com/nS0k557wSp — give ksoo a (@solornbalbum) October 13, 2017

For some, the color changes the more they stare at the shoes:

deadass looked at this earlier, saw grey and mint. looked at it again just now and as i stared it slowly transitioned to pink and white???? pic.twitter.com/GpeEcS3h0h — elle (@hunified) October 13, 2017

Weird!! I can see both pink and white or grey & teal depending on where I focus my eye first. So trippy. This beats the dress. pic.twitter.com/J1hWY3JUZ3 — Jen Lilley (@jen_lilley) October 13, 2017

Ok. The shoe was most definitely grey/teal... and then I stared at it for a minute trying to convince myself otherwise... now its pink/white — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) October 12, 2017

While others are dead-set on the color they see:

i’m so fucking mad over that grey & teal vans picture. ITS NOT WHITE AND PINK GOODBYE. — missahsoup👻 (@missaaahh) October 13, 2017

it's clearly pink tho where tf do you see mint? — Fitri Ratnaningtyas (@Fitrityas1908) October 13, 2017

you can literally go on the vans website and find this exact shoe 😂😂😂 a teal & gray vans doesnt exist pic.twitter.com/loprfcNGBK — Apparently Obi-Wan? (@TheLEGOCantina) October 11, 2017

Twitter user @dolansmalik explained one theory about why the shoes look like different colors to some people:

“THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY?!” she wrote on Twitter. “The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in).”

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017