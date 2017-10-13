Much Like 'The Dress,' People Can't Decide What Color These Shoes Are

Two years after “the dress” divided people over its color, the internet is back with another puzzling wardrobe question. What color are these shoes?
Some people think these Vans sneakers look gray and mint (or teal), while others see pink and white.
For some, the color changes the more they stare at the shoes:
While others are dead-set on the color they see:
Twitter user @dolansmalik explained one theory about why the shoes look like different colors to some people:
“THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY?!” she wrote on Twitter. “The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in).”
Mystery solved?
