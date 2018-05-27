ENTERTAINMENT
People Keep Finding Out Childish Gambino And Donald Glover Are The Same Person

Where were you when you realized?
By Jenna Amatulli

To many fans of Donald Glover, it’s no secret that he also goes by the musical stage name Childish Gambino. But, apparently, many fans of Donald Glover and Childish Gambino didn’t know they were the same person.

For reference, this is Donald Glover.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

This is Childish Gambino:

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

So much talent. One person. We know, it’s a lot to comprehend. And if you’re overwhelmed, don’t worry, you’re not alone. On Thursday night, Cardi B tweeted that she thought Childish Gambino and Donald Glover looked extremely similar:

“It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look soo much alike,” she tweeted. “I think they secretly the same person.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but a quick poking around on Twitter indicates that her sentiments have been shared by many:

So, whether you know him as Lando from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” or as his rap alter ego in “This Is America,” he’s still just one singular dude.

