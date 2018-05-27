People Keep Finding Out Childish Gambino And Donald Glover Are The Same Person

To many fans of Donald Glover, it’s no secret that he also goes by the musical stage name Childish Gambino. But, apparently, many fans of Donald Glover and Childish Gambino didn’t know they were the same person.

For reference, this is Donald Glover.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

This is Childish Gambino:

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

So much talent. One person. We know, it’s a lot to comprehend. And if you’re overwhelmed, don’t worry, you’re not alone. On Thursday night, Cardi B tweeted that she thought Childish Gambino and Donald Glover looked extremely similar:

“It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look soo much alike,” she tweeted. “I think they secretly the same person.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but a quick poking around on Twitter indicates that her sentiments have been shared by many:

I’m going to confess something that has been weighing heavily on my heart for a while. I did not know that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino were the same person. I am ashamed. — Melissa Bonano (@Jingle_Mel_Rock) May 24, 2018

DONALD GLOVER/CHILDISH GAMBINO WAS MARSHALL LEE WHY DID I NEVER REALIZE THIS pic.twitter.com/S38AH9Lkv9 — HUGO⚡️ (@ThatGuyFrisco) May 24, 2018

What if Childish Gambino and Donald Glover were actually twins and they been playing us thinking it’s the same person? 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/CtSPYwmvm0 — SKY (@skylizzle_) May 24, 2018

everyone remembers where they were when michael jackson died, and everyone remembers where they were when they first found out that donald glover and childish gambino are the same person — jj bittenbinder (@okmikaela) May 25, 2018

Someone I know just found out that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person. What should I do? — Ice (@mattt_man11) May 26, 2018

I was individually a huge fan of Community, loved "Awaken, My Love!" and particularly 'Redbone' – and was completely blown away by 'This is America' the video.



and slowly slowly my mind is realising this is all the same person.

Childish Gambino/Donald Glover – what a man. pic.twitter.com/UpX7w5EcyZ — Hrefna Helgadóttir (Habbi) (@HrefnaHelga) May 23, 2018

The movie hasn't started yet but there's no way any part of Solo is going to be better than the guy LOSING HIS MIND outside the theater realizing Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are the same person — Noah Gray? ✪ (@Noahhead) May 25, 2018

Co worker: I want to see #Solo



Me: isn’t Childish Gambino is that movie?



Co worker: I don’t know... but I’m either gonna see that or Dead Pool 2



Me: Oh okay, but Donald Glover is in that movie right?



Co worker: Yeah! That’s Lando



Me: pic.twitter.com/TKrgjIJxhl — ... (@xyzvti) May 27, 2018

Xfinity didn't help at all as I slowly realized Donald Glover and Childish Gambino were the same person. Wait, he's also Lando Calrissian?! #SNL pic.twitter.com/vRSJ6L9w4c — Ray Devlin (@Ray_Devlin) May 6, 2018

Till rn I thought childish gambino & Donald Glover we’re the same person😂 — Jojo 🤘🏽 (@jay_lara_) May 26, 2018

Childish Gambino appeared on @nbcsnl, and my sister said she loved him. I asked her if she liked Donald Glover, and she said she didn’t know who he was 😬 #SNLFinale — Bruce Weiland III (@brucehweiland) May 20, 2018

I’m at work minding my business & my coworker asks me if I know Donald Glover. I said yes & he proceeds to ask doesn’t he look like Childish Gambino. I thought he was kidding, but he really didn’t know they were the same person lmao — AmBae (@__AMBERcrombie) May 23, 2018