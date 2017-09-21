People Guess Which Strangers Are Sex Workers In Stereotype-Busting Video

In a fun social experiment, the video production company Cut asked four people to interview 10 strangers in a room and figure out which of them are sex workers.

Five of the 10 were sex workers, including porn actors, a paid escort and a webcam host. A few subjects were asked to eat bananas and whip a riding crop, but of course their actions didn’t always identify who they were ― or weren’t.

A BBC Three video earlier this year sought to challenge misconceptions about sex workers, and perhaps this test will do the same.