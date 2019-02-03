People Love That Adam Levine's Super Bowl Shirt Looked Like Pillows, Curtains

Heather Freed told HuffPost her pillow was the Better Homes & Gardens Circles and Squares Decorative Throw Pillow in Brown from Walmart, and that she purchased it about three years ago.

A quick perusal of the Target and Furniture Factory Outlet websites did not make it immediately clear if the pillow or curtains are still for sale. HuffPost has reached out to Target for further comment.

“That pattern was apparently very popular at one time,” Dodson said, adding that she couldn’t stop laughing when she noticed the coincidence.

“It had just [popped] out of my mouth that his shirt was the ugliest thing I had ever seen!” she said. “And then I glanced at at my couch. ... We just about died laughing!!”

Freed felt differently about the pillows and has even purchased them more than once: “We have replaced them once with the same because they are comfy!!!”

However you may feel about the homewares or Levine’s milquetoast performance, one thing is certain: The internet is a magical place.