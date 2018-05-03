HUFFPOST FINDS
05/03/2018 01:30 pm ET

17 Perfect Graduation Dresses For Your Big Day

A perfect look for a perfect day 👗
By Amanda Pena

It’s graduation season and while you’re probably looking forward to a funny card full of cash or a memorable gift that you’ll have forever, you’re also on the hunt for the perfect outfit to wear under that cap and gown.

This momentous occasion calls for a memorable dress. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or graduate school, these graduation dresses are sure to make your day even more special.

Below, 17 perfect graduation dresses for your big day:

  • 1 Sézane Daniela Lace Trim A-Line Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sezane-daniela-lace-trim-a-line-dress/4940626?origin=coordinating-4940626-0-2-PD
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 2 LEITH Cutout Jumpsuit
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/leith-cutout-jumpsuit/4797553?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashioncolor=
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 3 BB DAKOTA Vianne Eyelet Fit & Flare Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bb-dakota-vianne-eyelet-fit-flare-dress/4924974?origin=category-personalizedsort
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 4 Striped Silk Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/striped-silk-dress?category=dresses&amp;color=018" target="_blank">here</a
    Anthropologie
    Get it here.
  • 5 Special Occasion White Floral Chiffon Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.torrid.com/product/special-occasion-white-floral-chiffon-dress/11360005.html?cgid=dresses-special
    Torrid
    Get it here.
  • 6 Ten Sixty Sherman Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ten-sixty-sherman-off-the-shoulder-maxi-dress/4874885?origin=category-personaliz
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 7 BB DAKOTA Matie Gingham Midi Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bb-dakota-matie-gingham-midi-dress/4924967?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 8 Soprano Lace Skater Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/soprano-lace-skater-dress-plus-size/4882183?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 9 WAYF Ferrara Flare Hem Lace Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/wayf-ferrara-flare-hem-lace-dress/4880211?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;f
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 10 Special Occasion Ivory Lace Skater Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.torrid.com/product/special-occasion-ivory-lace-skater-dress/11349703.html?cgid=dresses-specialocc
    Torrid
    Get it here.
  • 11 Elspeth Linen Shirtdress
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/elspeth-linen-shirtdress?category=dresses&amp;color=010&amp;quantity=1&
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie.
  • 12 Hudson Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/hudson-dress3?category=dresses&amp;color=069" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Anthropologie
    Get it here.
  • 13 Medea Ruched Column Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/medea-ruched-column-dress?category=dresses&amp;color=069" target="_blank">
    Anthropologie
    Get it here.
  • 14 Soprano Tie Front Lace Dress
    Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/soprano-tie-front-lace-dress/4825551?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashio
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 15 UO Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-amber-button-down-linen-midi-dress?category=dresses&amp;color=010" ta
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 16 UO Cali Button-Down Mini Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-cali-button-down-mini-dress?category=dresses&amp;color=009" target="_
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.
  • 17 ASTR Brianne Bustier Mini Dress
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/astr-brianne-bustier-mini-dress?category=dresses&amp;color=067" target="
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here.

