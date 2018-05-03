It’s graduation season and while you’re probably looking forward to a funny card full of cash or a memorable gift that you’ll have forever, you’re also on the hunt for the perfect outfit to wear under that cap and gown.

This momentous occasion calls for a memorable dress. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or graduate school, these graduation dresses are sure to make your day even more special.

Below, 17 perfect graduation dresses for your big day:

1 Sézane Daniela Lace Trim A-Line Dress Nordstrom Get it here

2 LEITH Cutout Jumpsuit Nordstrom Get it here

3 BB DAKOTA Vianne Eyelet Fit & Flare Dress Nordstrom Get it here

4 Striped Silk Dress Anthropologie Get it here

5 Special Occasion White Floral Chiffon Dress Torrid Get it here

6 Ten Sixty Sherman Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress Nordstrom Get it here

7 BB DAKOTA Matie Gingham Midi Dress Nordstrom Get it here

8 Soprano Lace Skater Dress Nordstrom Get it here

9 WAYF Ferrara Flare Hem Lace Dress Nordstrom Get it here

10 Special Occasion Ivory Lace Skater Dress Torrid Get it here

11 Elspeth Linen Shirtdress Anthropologie Get it at Anthropologie

12 Hudson Dress Anthropologie Get it here

13 Medea Ruched Column Dress Anthropologie Get it here

14 Soprano Tie Front Lace Dress Nordstrom Get it here

15 UO Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress Urban Outfitters Get it here

16 UO Cali Button-Down Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Get it here

17 ASTR Brianne Bustier Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Get it here