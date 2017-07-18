-
1
My hometown date: here's the target I go to every other day, here's my Starbucks, here's the couch I watch reality tv on #TheBachelorette— Mackenzie Nikolay (@mjnikolay) July 18, 2017
-
2
I've never met a guy I liked enough to play basketball in 3" booties. #TheBachelorette— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 18, 2017
-
3
#TheBachelorette producers are a little heavy handed on the "Baltimore is tough" thing making us sit on basketballs cause WHO HAS CHAIRS?— Rachel (@bacheloretteFTW) July 18, 2017
-
4
Where did they find an EMPTY basketball court when it’s nice outside?? #TheBachelorette— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) July 18, 2017
-
5
Give Eric's family their own damn show. Like if Rachel doesn't pick him, give him a show where they help him find a woman. #TheBachelorette— Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 18, 2017
-
6
I kind of want to be a part of Eric's family and we are only two mins in #TheBachelorette— Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) July 18, 2017
-
7
AUNT 👏 VERNA 👏 FOR 👏 BACHELORETTE 👏 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ktv2bbwk9l— Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) July 18, 2017
-
8
Eric's family for president. #TheBachelorette— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) July 18, 2017
-
9
Me: I'm not a fan of Bryan.— marivel (@marvilel) July 18, 2017
Bryan: *speaks Spanish*
Me: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jCYUujFCNq
-
10
Bryan just called his mom "fireball". But we call Rach "fireball". WHO WILL WIN THIS TITLE!?!? #theBachelorette— Raven (@ravengates09) July 18, 2017
-
11
JoJo's mom vs Bryan's mom #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2jsHzVAVJC— Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) July 18, 2017
-
12
Your move, Jewish mother-in-laws. #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4qDX1rlhLR— Andrea Lavinthal (@andilavs) July 18, 2017
-
13
Bryan's mom: "If he's not happy, I will kill you."— Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) July 18, 2017
Rachel outwardly: *laughs*
Rachel inwardly: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MC0SS2JuGx
-
14
Rachel: I missed Peter.#BachelorNation: Girl get in line.#TheBachelorette— Marissa D (@marissad415) July 18, 2017
-
15
PETER I SEE YOU WEARING A GREY SHIRT TO BRING OUT THE SILVER FOX VIBES EVEN MORE #TheBachelorette— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 18, 2017
-
16
TFW your buddy wants reassurance that it’s okay to propose to a woman he’s known for 42 days. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kV1EXKBloZ— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 18, 2017
-
17
We can always count on #TheBachelorette hometowns to remind us that the Kate Gosselin haircut is still a thing in many parts of the country.— Emily L. Foley (@EmilyLFoley) July 18, 2017
-
18
every #TheBachelorette viewer when Peter says he has a wall up pic.twitter.com/ebyZMihutu— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) July 18, 2017
-
19
Peter ready for commitment. Like, 2 year contract with Verizon, commitment. Not, LeBron lifetime Nike contract,commitment #TheBachelorette— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) July 18, 2017
-
20
Peter: I don't make rash decisions. That's not who I am.— Hannah Goldman (@hannahgoldman16) July 18, 2017
Me: You're on the bachelorette sir #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MIvnX4evGl
-
21
Rachel right now with Dean #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/n74cZBcOR3— Kiara (@Kiara_monet97) July 18, 2017
-
22
Man, we just want to give this entire family a hug. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JrHk67Hb2C— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) July 18, 2017
-
23
SO YOU MEAN TO TELL ME DEAN'S FAMILY ISSUES WERE EXPOLITED ON NATIONAL TELEVISION FOR RATINGS ONLY TO GET SENT HOME!?!! FOH #TheBachelorette— payton ♡ (@paytonpark18) July 18, 2017
-
24
Me when Rachel sent Dean home but I remembered Peter is still there #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3JeWkXIjVQ— Nicole Heaney (@niicoleheaney) July 18, 2017
-
25
DEAN DESERVED BETTER #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/XITRnYpLfi— Marissa Brantley (@Marissab91) July 18, 2017
-
26
Dean: You have 3 incredible guys in there— Chandler (@ChndlrVlndr) July 18, 2017
Me: *cough* 2 incredible guys and Bryan *cough*#TheBachelorette
-
27
Had to show up in my hometown. Mom would've killed me RT @EmilyLFoley: Oh man, I forgot @chrisbharrison was on this show! #TheBachelorette— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 18, 2017
-
28
It's always amazing to me how many people are shocked when ABC finds ways to exploit people and actually uses them #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cn3HYM3sJG— meghan (@muchmeghan) July 18, 2017
