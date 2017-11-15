My mornings (days) now:

My bed is not made-my beautiful baby is rolling around in it.

My hair is not clean or ‘done’-as my daughters fingers tug on it.

The ‘things’ that need done are waiting...my GG is not-

You get the point...I hope.

Being a new Mama is this constant push and pull, give and take-journey to figure out how to blend this new life into the one you’ve already been living for so long. This magical, terrifying, dance of ‘how to do it all.’ As in: feed her and shower, get her dressed and yourself, remember her diaper bag and your purse! It’s exhausting. And exhilarating. All at once.

You see what they don’t tell you about motherhood is that you’ll never have all the answers-and yet you instinctively have so many without even trying. This little being quite literally tells you what she needs and when, and for the most part, she just needs you. It is a feeling like none other: knowing this tiny being depends on and needs you. An unbounding love, and huge responsibility, like no other, all in one.

And so while most days my hair is not brushed, I’m quite literally covered in drool-my inbox is full, and my bed is certainly not made-life now, is more perfect than it has ever been…perfectly imperfect.

Love,