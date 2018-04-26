Writer Samantha Bonar has a deep and loving relationship with her two rescue dogs, including a pit bull named Kaya.
Her relationship with their pet insurance provider, however, is decidedly rockier.
On one hand, she told HuffPost, her pet insurance “literally saved Kaya’s life twice now.” But then Bonar, who lives in Los Angeles, described how difficult it’s been to get the coverage she paid for. She’s concluded that pet insurance ― one of the fastest growing insurances because so many employers now offer it as a benefit ― is a “mixed bag.”