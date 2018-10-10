'Pet Sematary' Remake Gets A Creepy Resurrection In Chilling Trailer

“Pet Sematary” didn’t let sleeping dogs lie.

Here comes the remake, trumpeted by a trailer that Paramount posted Wednesday.

Boasting the logline “sometimes dead is better,” the clip is plenty creepy. Quick cuts add up to a lingering spine-tingle in the second adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic.

A doctor and his family move to rural Maine, where a hidden burial ground is believed to resurrect dead animals and perhaps more. Immortality for everyone ― yay! Well, no.

“When tragedy strikes, Louis (Jason Clarke) turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences,” Paramount wrote in its plot description.

The original 1989 movie (in which King appeared as a minister) made more than $57 million. A recent redux of another King story, “It,” hauled in more than $327 million. So it’s probably worth seeing if one good King turn deserves another.

“Pet Sematary” is scheduled to open in April, 30 years to the month of the original’s premiere.